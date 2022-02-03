UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Armed Forces Eliminate 7 IS Terrorists In Saladin Governorate

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Iraqi Armed Forces Eliminate 7 IS Terrorists in Saladin Governorate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Iraqi armed forces eliminated seven militants allegedly linked to the terror group Islamic State (IS, banned in the Russia) in the Saladin Governorate in the north of the country, spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces Yehia Rasool said on Wednesday.

 

"After extensive tracking by the Saladin operational command brigade and observation using thermal imaging cameras, the Air Force command launched a successful strike, during which five terrorists were eliminated in the Sabiat area. After that, ground forces arrived at the scene and killed two terrorists. In total, seven ISIS terrorists were eliminated," Rasool tweeted.

At the end of 2017, the Iraqi authorities announced victory over IS, but the Iraqi army, backed by militia units and the international coalition, continues to identify and eliminate "sleeper cells" of terror groups in certain areas.

Related Topics

Militants Army Russia ISIS 2017

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

1 hour ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

1 hour ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

2 hours ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>