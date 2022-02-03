Iraqi Armed Forces Eliminate 7 IS Terrorists in Saladin Governorate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Iraqi armed forces eliminated seven militants allegedly linked to the terror group Islamic State (IS, banned in the Russia) in the Saladin Governorate in the north of the country, spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces Yehia Rasool said on Wednesday.

"After extensive tracking by the Saladin operational command brigade and observation using thermal imaging cameras, the Air Force command launched a successful strike, during which five terrorists were eliminated in the Sabiat area. After that, ground forces arrived at the scene and killed two terrorists. In total, seven ISIS terrorists were eliminated," Rasool tweeted.

At the end of 2017, the Iraqi authorities announced victory over IS, but the Iraqi army, backed by militia units and the international coalition, continues to identify and eliminate "sleeper cells" of terror groups in certain areas.