UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Armed Forces Kill 23 Militants In Northern Kirkuk Province - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Iraqi Armed Forces Kill 23 Militants in Northern Kirkuk Province - Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Iraqi army, with the assistance of airstrikes by the US-led coalition in the country, has killed 23 Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) militants during an operation in the northern province of Kirkuk, according to a security services statement.

Troops discovered a terrorist stronghold in the province during operations to ensure security in the region, according to the statement.

The Iraqi Air Force and the US-led coalition in the country provided air support to troops on the ground during the clashes, the statement read.

A total of 23 militants were killed in the incident, according to the security services. One Iraqi soldier died, and four more suffered injuries.

In December 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory against the Islamic State terrorist organization, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Russia Died Kirkuk December 2017 Government

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

1 hour ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.