Iraqi Armed Forces Kill 23 Militants in Northern Kirkuk Province - Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Iraqi army, with the assistance of airstrikes by the US-led coalition in the country, has killed 23 Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) militants during an operation in the northern province of Kirkuk, according to a security services statement.

Troops discovered a terrorist stronghold in the province during operations to ensure security in the region, according to the statement.

The Iraqi Air Force and the US-led coalition in the country provided air support to troops on the ground during the clashes, the statement read.

A total of 23 militants were killed in the incident, according to the security services. One Iraqi soldier died, and four more suffered injuries.

In December 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory against the Islamic State terrorist organization, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.