Iraqi Armed Forces Say Probing Rocket Attack Near Foreign Oil Companies in Basrah

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Those standing behind the increased frequency of rocket attacks across Iraq seek to escalate tensions in the region, with Baghdad currently investigating the incidents, including the latest strike in Basrah, Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Military Command, told Sputnik.

The Iraqi police earlier reported that a rocket hit a site in the southern city of Basrah that is used by such foreign energy giants as ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni on Wednesday morning. The incident reportedly left three Iraqi workers injured. The incident came a day after a rocket landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul and two days after the attack on the similar base in Baghdad.

"To date, we have not come to specific conclusions about who is behind these attacks," Rasool said, adding that the investigation into the incidents was underway.

According to Rasool, the probe is conducted solely by the Iraqi side without the involvement of the international coalition.

"I believe this [the attacks] is an attempt to mess things up to complicate the situation in the region," he added.

In a separate statement, the Joint Military Command, in turn, pledged to make "deterrent steps" toward those responsible for the rocket launches.

On May 19, a rocket also landed not far from the US Embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad.