UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Armed Forces Say Probing Rocket Attack Near Foreign Oil Companies In Basrah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

Iraqi Armed Forces Say Probing Rocket Attack Near Foreign Oil Companies in Basrah

Those standing behind the increased frequency of rocket attacks across Iraq seek to escalate tensions in the region, with Baghdad currently investigating the incidents, including the latest strike in Basrah, Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Military Command, told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Those standing behind the increased frequency of rocket attacks across Iraq seek to escalate tensions in the region, with Baghdad currently investigating the incidents, including the latest strike in Basrah, Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Military Command, told Sputnik.

The Iraqi police earlier reported that a rocket hit a site in the southern city of Basrah that is used by such foreign energy giants as ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni on Wednesday morning. The incident reportedly left three Iraqi workers injured. The incident came a day after a rocket landed near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces in Mosul and two days after the attack on the similar base in Baghdad.

"To date, we have not come to specific conclusions about who is behind these attacks," Rasool said, adding that the investigation into the incidents was underway.

According to Rasool, the probe is conducted solely by the Iraqi side without the involvement of the international coalition.

"I believe this [the attacks] is an attempt to mess things up to complicate the situation in the region," he added.

In a separate statement, the Joint Military Command, in turn, pledged to make "deterrent steps" toward those responsible for the rocket launches.

On May 19, a rocket also landed not far from the US Embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Iraq Mosul Baghdad Italy SITE May From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts 5th Arab-Chinese Political Strateg ..

21 minutes ago

Int'l. Court Urges Effective Probe of Deadly Raids ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives residents of Al Sila

36 minutes ago

Netherlands Took 'Diplomatic Steps' Toward Russia ..

28 minutes ago

Tymoshenko's Fatherland Party Applies to Run in Up ..

28 minutes ago

Russia May Pose As Mediator in Demarcation of Syri ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.