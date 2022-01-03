Iraqi Army Downs 2 Drones Over Diplomatic Zone of Baghdad Airport - Source

The Iraqi air defense system shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on Monday over the Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad Airport, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Iraqi air defense system shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on Monday over the Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad Airport, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik.

"On Monday morning, the diplomatic zone at the Baghdad Airport was attacked by UAVs. The CRAM (counter rocket, artillery, and mortar) air defense system successfully shot down two UAVs," the source said, adding that the attack caused no casualties.

The source also denied reports of the Victory military base at the airport, which previously hosted US troops, being hit in the attack.

"The (US-led) coalition does not have such a base, it has been fully transferred to the Iraqi government, and an American university is located there. The area that came under attack is the Diplomatic Support Center BDSC, which is under the full control of the Iraqi Interior Ministry," they explained.

The source provided several photos of the wreckage of the UAVs, featuring the inscription "Revenge for Soleimani" on the vehicles.

Monday is second anniversary since the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, who was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad, authorized by former US President Donald Trump on January 3, 2020.

The assassination prompted the Iraqi parliament to vote in favor of the withdrawal of all foreign troops. The US-led coalition handed over multiple military bases and airfields to Iraqi control, as well as agreeing to pull all foreign troops out of Iraq.

On December 22, 2021, Iraq's Joint Operations Command confirmed the withdrawal of armed forces of the coalition from Iraq except for military advisers. A group of advisers of the international coalition arrived in Iraq on December 30, according to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.