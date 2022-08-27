Iraqi Army Patrol Hit by Explosion, 1 Soldier Dead, 2 More Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) A patrol of the Iraqi army has been hit by a en explosion in the eastern province of Diyala with one soldier killed and two more injured, media reported.

The incident took place 20 kilometers (over 12 miles) southwest of the city of Baqubah, the Shafaq news agency reported on late Friday, citing a security source.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.