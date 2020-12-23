Iraqi Army Says Eliminated Aide to Local IS 'Governor'

Two suicide attackers of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including an aide to an IS "governor," were killed in a special operation in Iraq's north on Wednesday, Yehia Rasool, spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Two suicide attackers of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including an aide to an IS "governor," were killed in a special operation in Iraq's north on Wednesday, Yehia Rasool, spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said.

"Anti-terrorist units conducted two special operations on Wednesday morning in areas in the south of Kirkuk province and west of Baghdad," Rasool wrote on Twitter.

According to the spokesman, as a result of an operation in the Wadi Al Shai area of the northern Kirkuk province, "two suicide attackers who were part of the remnants of IS gangs were eliminated.

"

One of those killed is "the chief aide to a so-called wali [governor] of Iraq," the official added.

Two more IS members were captured west of Baghdad.

In December 2017, Baghdad declared that its army had defeated the IS terror group in Iraq. Terror sleeper cells are, however, still operating in the country.

Most recently in November, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik in an interview that the IS had scaled up activities in the past few months, including in certain areas in Anbar, Kirkuk, Diyala and Nineveh provinces.