Iraqi Army's Chief Of Staff Invited To Visit Saudi Arabia To Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:01 PM

Iraqi Army's Chief of Staff Invited to Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Cooperation

Iraqi Army's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah has received an official invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Fayyadh al-Ruwaili, to visit the kingdom to discuss security and intelligence cooperation, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Iraqi Army's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah has received an official invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Fayyadh al-Ruwaili, to visit the kingdom to discuss security and intelligence cooperation, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the invitation was extended via a military attache of Saudi Arabia in Baghdad during his meeting with the top Iraqi military official. The two sides discussed ways to develop the joint cooperation that would serve the interests of the two states in the military field, as well as issues of mutual concern, the statement read.

