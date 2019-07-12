UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Found Guilty Of Plotting Terror Attack In UK - Reports

Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Farhad Salah, who was charged in the United Kingdom with preparing to commit acts of terrorism with a remote-controlled car bomb, has been found guilty by the Sheffield Crown Court, the London Broadcasting Company reported Friday.

Salah, a 23-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker, and co-conspirator Andy Star, a 32-year-old Iraqi refugee, planned using an improvised explosive device delivered by a remote-controlled car.

Salah has left a considerable social media footprint, which made it difficult for him to deny his support for the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia).

During the arrest, police discovered three air rifles, two Japanese swords, a bottle of sulfuric acid, homemade fireworks and various improvised fuses in Star's home. Star insisted that the items found had no connection to terrorism and only signified his amateurish interest in pyrotechnics.

