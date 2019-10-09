UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Authorities Cancel High Alert For Military Units Amid Protests - Reports

The Iraqi authorities canceled on Wednesday the state of high alert that was implemented for military forces against the backdrop of ongoing protests Iraq has been facing since last week, Al Sumaria news channel reported, citing its security source

"The high alert was stopped for the military troops, and they returned to the normal condition," the source was quoted as saying by the news channel.

According to the source, this decision was made "as the security situation in all provinces is [being] maintained."

Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Shammari ordered on October 2 that all military units be put on high alert "to maintain the sovereignty of the state," and that curfews be introduced in several Iraqi provinces in light of the rallies against low living standards, unemployment and corruption in the country.

The protests in Iraq have, however, turned violent, with the security forces using live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. According to human rights activists, more than 100 people have been killed in ensuing clashes and about 4,000 people have been injured.

