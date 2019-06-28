Iraqi Authorities Detain 45 Protesters Rallying Outside Bahraini Embassy - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Iraqi security forces have detained 45 demonstrators as they were dispersing a rally held outside the Bahraini embassy building in Baghdad against Manama hosting the US-sponsored economic forum on the Palestinian issue settlement, local media have reported.

On Thursday, the demonstrators stormed the embassy in protest against Bahrain hosting the US-led peace conference, which was attended by Israeli politicians and media outlets. The protesters have broken into the embassy premises, where they took down the Bahraini flag and installed the Palestinian flag instead of it.

Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that five security officers had been injured during the operation to suppress the demonstrators.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry has said the Iraqi authorities should ensure the safety of its diplomatic personnel working in the country. Moreover, Bahrain has recalled its ambassador for consultations in the wake of the incident.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Hakim has arrived at the protest scene. Security measures in the area have been tightened.

The forum was held in Bahrain earlier this week. It was dedicated to the economic component of what the United States called the deal of the century ” a program to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meanwhile, the Palestinians have criticized the forum, calling it an attempt to bribe them. Notably, Iraq was among the Arab states which have boycotted the event.