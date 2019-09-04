Iraqi Authorities Expel Over 2,000 People From Camps on Suspicion of IS Affiliation - NGO

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) More than 2,000 Iraqi citizens have been forced to leave displacement camps in the city of Nineveh because of perceived Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia ) affiliation since the end of August , a prominent human rights group said on Wednesday.

"Local authorities have forcibly expelled more than 2,000 Iraqis from camps for displaced people in Nineveh governorate since August 23, 2019," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The group said that expulsions followed the passing by the National Security Council of the "Resolution 16," which orders to expel over 38,000 people who are not from Nineveh, starting with those from a former IS stronghold - the province of Anbar.

The bill also directs Iraqi security forces to create a list of residents and isolate families suspected of being linked to IS, control people's movement, and asses the work of humanitarian organizations in the facilities.

According to the group, some people had been forced to return to places of their origin despite the threats to their safety stemming from former neighbors who suspect them in being associated with the terrorist group. Some families had been blocked by officials when trying to leave the camps to avoid expulsion, the group said.

"Authorities can't move people without first consulting them, especially not to places where they and their families face danger," Human Right Watch Acting middle East Director Lama Fakih said.

Iraq announced the defeat of IS in late 2017, three years after it overran much of the country. Iraqi forces have been battling with the last pockets of IS insurgency hiding in the vast desert of the western Anbar province.