UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Authorities Isolate City In Country's South Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:51 PM

Iraqi Authorities Isolate City in Country's South Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

The Iraqi authorities have declared the Al Kharsa settlement near the city of Basrah in the south of Iraq as a hot zone, having quarantined it due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the country's security source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Iraqi authorities have declared the Al Kharsa settlement near the city of Basrah in the south of Iraq as a hot zone, having quarantined it due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the country's security source.

"The city of Al Kharsa in Basrah province is completely isolated, it is forbidden to enter and leave the city. Al Kharsa has been declared a hot zone after 37 new cases of infection have been registered there," the source said as cited by the media outlet.

The Iraqi security forces have also blocked access to the Al Khoura area in Basrah, after detecting new COVID-19 cases, the source added.

The state-run INA news agency reported on Tuesday that Basrah had confirmed 39 new cases of infection over the past 24 hours.

According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the country has registered 1,847 COVID-19 cases, of which 88 were fatal. Almost 1,300 people have recovered.

The Iraqi government imposed COVID-19-related nationwide curfew, in place until May 22. Schools, recreational venues, malls and other non-essential businesses were closed. Public gatherings were temporarily banned and people were requested to have masks on at any time while outside home, violation subject to punishment under the law. All international travel and domestic travel between Iraqi provinces have been banned.

Related Topics

Iraq May Media All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Firms May Get Less Profit Than Expected Un ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Issuing Executive Order to Keep US Meat ..

1 minute ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

US House Will Not Reconvene Next Week Due to Virus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.