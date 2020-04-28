(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Iraqi authorities have declared the Al Kharsa settlement near the city of Basrah in the south of Iraq as a hot zone, having quarantined it due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the country's security source.

"The city of Al Kharsa in Basrah province is completely isolated, it is forbidden to enter and leave the city. Al Kharsa has been declared a hot zone after 37 new cases of infection have been registered there," the source said as cited by the media outlet.

The Iraqi security forces have also blocked access to the Al Khoura area in Basrah, after detecting new COVID-19 cases, the source added.

The state-run INA news agency reported on Tuesday that Basrah had confirmed 39 new cases of infection over the past 24 hours.

According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the country has registered 1,847 COVID-19 cases, of which 88 were fatal. Almost 1,300 people have recovered.

The Iraqi government imposed COVID-19-related nationwide curfew, in place until May 22. Schools, recreational venues, malls and other non-essential businesses were closed. Public gatherings were temporarily banned and people were requested to have masks on at any time while outside home, violation subject to punishment under the law. All international travel and domestic travel between Iraqi provinces have been banned.