Iraqi Authorities Say 4 People Killed, 3 Injured In Terrorist Attack In Western Baghdad

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

Iraqi Authorities Say 4 People Killed, 3 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Western Baghdad

Four people were killed and three others injured as a result of a terrorist attack in western Baghdad, the Security Media Cell, which provides official data on security incidents in Iraq, announced on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Four people were killed and three others injured as a result of a terrorist attack in western Baghdad, the Security Media Cell, which provides official data on security incidents in Iraq, announced on Monday.

"A terrorist group consisting of four people in the late hours [of Sunday] attacked a [security] point of the Sahwa militia in the district of Radwaniyah in Baghdad," the service said in a statement, as quoted by the Iraqi news Agency.

The attack has led to the death of four people and the injury of three others, the service added, noting that one of those injured left the hospital on Monday morning.

Iraq's Al Sumaria broadcaster earlier reported, citing a security source, that a total of 11 people had been left dead in the attack by the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) on the army's security post in Radwaniyah.

