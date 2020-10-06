UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Authorities Say 4 Policemen Killed, 3 Injured In IS Attack In Kirkuk Province

Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

Iraqi Authorities Say 4 Policemen Killed, 3 Injured in IS Attack in Kirkuk Province

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Four policemen were killed and three others were injured as a result of an attack carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the northern province of Kirkuk, the Security Media Cell, which provides official data on security incidents in Iraq, revealed on Tuesday.

"[The attack resulted in] the death of four police staff and another three members, including an officer, were injured after an indirect fire attack by the IS militants ... on the third division of the Federal Police Forces in the Hawija area on Monday," the service said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run Iraqi news Agency.

The Iraqi authorities announced the country's full liberation from the IS in late 2017. However, government forces continue to carry out operations against separate terrorist cells that remain dormant in certain parts of the country.

