Iraqi Authorities Say Security Officers Detained 3 IS Militants on Border With Syria

Iraq's National Security Service has arrested three terrorists from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the border with Syria who were tasked to create military units to launch terror attacks, the country's Security Media Cell, which provides information on security incidents, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Iraq's National Security Service has arrested three terrorists from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the border with Syria who were tasked to create military units to launch terror attacks, the country's Security Media Cell, which provides information on security incidents, said on Monday.

"A field intelligence team has advanced toward a border with Syria and set special ambushes on the intended routes that can be used to penetrate into Iraq's territory. The forces were able to detain three terrorists, with one of them - a Syrian national - who is accountable for IS sponsorship and two others belonging to the so-called [IS] military office of tafriki [radical Islamic] groups," the service said in a statement, as quoted by Iraq's official INA news agency.

Over the course of an investigation, the militants admitted their involvement in the majority of battles conducted against the Iraqi forces, according to the security cell.

The terrorists' statements have been recorded, the service said, noting that the militants acknowledged that they were assigned to form new military detachments to carry out terror operations. All of the militants were handed over to the competent authorities for legal proceedings.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from the IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions. Their efforts are being resisted by both the government forces and militias.