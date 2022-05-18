UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Authorities Should Agree On Appointing President - Russian Deputy Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 02:01 AM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) All parties in Iraq should come to an agreement regarding the appointment of the president of the country, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"We hope that the parties in parliament will soon be able to agree on the appointment of the President," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Polyanskiy described the political state of affairs in the country as "concerning" and added that the social and economic situation remains difficult.

Speaking about the state of security, Polyanskiy welcomed the renewal of dialogue between the authorities in Baghdad and in the Kurdish autonomous region.

The Russian diplomat also urged the international community to respect Iraq's territorial integrity.

"We do believe it is necessary to ensure that all parties involved in the fight against terrorism in Iraq respect the sovereignty of the state of Iraq and coordinate their efforts with the official authorities of the country," Polyansliy said.

Iraq held the early parliamentary elections - the first since 2003 - on October 10, 2021. The new parliament failed three times to elect a president that would give the largest coalition a mandate to form a government. The last parliamentary session on the presidential election, which took place on March 30, did not set a new voting date.

