Iraqi Authorities to Evacuate About 400 People From Minsk Airport on December 2 - Consul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On December 2, the Iraqi authorities will organize a flight to evacuate 420 people from Minsk, Iraqi consul in Russia and Belarus, Majid Kinani, told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) On December 2, the Iraqi authorities will organize a flight to evacuate 420 people from Minsk, Iraqi consul in Russia and Belarus, Majid Kinani, told RIA Novosti.

"We are organizing flights to evacuate Iraqi citizens from Minsk airport.

Tomorrow morning, a plane will take off from Iraq and at 1-2 p,m, will fly back from Minsk with passengers, 420 citizens will be evacuated, this is about all the passenger seats on the plane. Just as past flights, this wa organized by the Iraqi government," Kinani said.