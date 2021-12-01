UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Authorities To Evacuate About 400 People From Minsk Airport On December 2 - Consul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:46 PM

Iraqi Authorities to Evacuate About 400 People From Minsk Airport on December 2 - Consul

On December 2, the Iraqi authorities will organize a flight to evacuate 420 people from Minsk, Iraqi consul in Russia and Belarus, Majid Kinani, told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) On December 2, the Iraqi authorities will organize a flight to evacuate 420 people from Minsk, Iraqi consul in Russia and Belarus, Majid Kinani, told RIA Novosti.

"We are organizing flights to evacuate Iraqi citizens from Minsk airport.

Tomorrow morning, a plane will take off from Iraq and at 1-2 p,m, will fly back from Minsk with passengers, 420 citizens will be evacuated, this is about all the passenger seats on the plane. Just as past flights, this wa organized by the Iraqi government," Kinani said.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Minsk Wa Belarus December All From Government Airport P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of East Timor at Expo 20 ..

3 minutes ago
 Damage to Belarus From Western Sanctions Tiny Comp ..

Damage to Belarus From Western Sanctions Tiny Compared to Economic Growth - Luka ..

10 minutes ago
 Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in 23 Countr ..

Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in 23 Countries - Tedros

10 minutes ago
 Patients With Omicron Coronavirus Strain Show No S ..

Patients With Omicron Coronavirus Strain Show No Special Symptoms - South Africa ..

11 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Russian Citizens Among Organizers ..

Lukashenko Says Russian Citizens Among Organizers of Migrants Delivery to Belaru ..

11 minutes ago
 Smuggled Weapons From Ukraine in Belarus Intended ..

Smuggled Weapons From Ukraine in Belarus Intended for Use Against President - Lu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.