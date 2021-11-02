Iraqi-Born Man Pleads Guilty to Supporting Islamic State - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Ohio resident Naser Almadaoji has pleaded guilty to providing material support to the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and to intending join the terrorist group in Afghanistan, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"An Ohio man, who was scheduled to start jury trial today, pleaded guilty Friday evening to one count of attempting to provide material support - himself, as personnel - to foreign terrorist organizations, namely ISIS (Islamic State) and ISIS Wilayat Khorasan (ISIS-K)," the release said on Monday.

The defendant, 22, started to make travel plans in September 2018 to fly to Astana, Kazakhstan the following and was arrested at the airport of Columbus, Ohio, the release said.

It is alleged that Almadaoji was going to be smuggled from Kazakhstan into Afghanistan to join Islamic State to get weapons experts training and other types of training for the sake of the terrorist group, the release also said.

In August 2018, the defendant allegedly told the purported ISIS supporter that he was "always willing" to assist with "projects" in the United States, the release added.

Almadaoji is scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2022. If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment, according to the release.