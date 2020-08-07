Iraqi Christians, Yazidis Flee COVID-19 in Camps to Return Home - US Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) An ongoing exodus of Yazidi and Christian minorities in Northern Iraq from refugee camps six years after a genocidal campaign by Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia) reflects a fear of COVID-19 greater than fear of armed groups , US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood told guests at the Woodrow Wilson Center on Friday.

"I want to be relieved that people are going home in greater numbers now ... but from everything we've learned it's because they're more afraid of COVID-19 in the camps where they're living than they are of the unregulated armed groups that are occupying their homelands," Hood said.

Since 2017, the US has provided nearly a half billion Dollars to support Christians, Yazidis and other minorities in northern Iraq, but hundreds of thousands remain in camps because they are too afraid to return home, Hood said.

Armed groups demand bribes at checkpoints, soak businesses for protection money, put people in administrative positions so they can get contracts sent their way, Hood added. "Who wants to live life governed by the mafia."

In the summer of 2014 Islamic State terrorists rampaged across northern Iraq, killing or abducting thousands. Six years later, hundreds of thousands remain displaced in Iraqi refugee camps.

Iraqi Ambassador to the US Fareed Yasseen said the number of returnees had increased nearly 10 fold in recent months, which he characterized as a positive sign although far from adequate due to inefficiencies in the Iraqi Federal and Kurdistan regional governments