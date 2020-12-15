UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Civil Activist Shot Dead In Baghdad - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Iraqi Civil Activist Shot Dead in Baghdad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Civil activist Salah Al-Iraqi has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Iraqi capital, Baghdadtoday reported on Tuesday, citing a security source.

"Unidentified people opened fire on civil activist Salah Al-Iraqi, he died at the scene," the source said, adding that it took place in the southeast of Baghdad.

According to the Al-Hadath channel, Al-Iraqi was known for his criticism of pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq.

Over the past few months, a number of Iraqi civil activists, including those demonstrating against corruption and for better living conditions, have been either attacked or assassinated.

Most of such attacks occur in Baghdad and Iraq's southern provinces.

One of the most high-profile murders took place in the capital in early July, when a group of unknown gunmen killed prominent security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi, who was critical of crackdown on the demonstrators.

In August, protesters in the city of Basrah torched the regional parliament office and clashed with law enforcement, requiring the government to disclose the results of an investigation into activists' killings. Back then, Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi pledged to make every effort to protect the population.

Related Topics

Dead Corruption Fire Prime Minister Parliament Iraq Died Baghdad July August Government

Recent Stories

Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development o ..

8 minutes ago

Whelan Family Says It Hopes Biden Will Work on Pau ..

8 minutes ago

Smart Dubai Introduces ‘Partners Portal’ to gr ..

21 minutes ago

Bruce says two Newcastle players 'not well at all' ..

11 minutes ago

CDA expedites work at Rawal Dam Chowk project

14 minutes ago

North Macedonia slams 'blackmail' in EU entry proc ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.