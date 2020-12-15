Iraqi Civil Activist Shot Dead in Baghdad - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Civil activist Salah Al-Iraqi has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Iraqi capital, Baghdadtoday reported on Tuesday, citing a security source.

"Unidentified people opened fire on civil activist Salah Al-Iraqi, he died at the scene," the source said, adding that it took place in the southeast of Baghdad.

According to the Al-Hadath channel, Al-Iraqi was known for his criticism of pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq.

Over the past few months, a number of Iraqi civil activists, including those demonstrating against corruption and for better living conditions, have been either attacked or assassinated.

Most of such attacks occur in Baghdad and Iraq's southern provinces.

One of the most high-profile murders took place in the capital in early July, when a group of unknown gunmen killed prominent security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi, who was critical of crackdown on the demonstrators.

In August, protesters in the city of Basrah torched the regional parliament office and clashed with law enforcement, requiring the government to disclose the results of an investigation into activists' killings. Back then, Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi pledged to make every effort to protect the population.