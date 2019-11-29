Iraqi Communist Party Opposes US Military Presence, Sanctions on Iran - Member

Salam Ali, a member of the Central Committee of Iraqi Communist Party, said on Friday that Iraq strongly opposed the US military presence in the country, as well as US sanctions imposed on Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Salam Ali, a member of the Central Committee of Iraqi Communist Party, said on Friday that Iraq strongly opposed the US military presence in the country, as well as US sanctions imposed on Iran

"We, on behalf of the Communist Party, oppose the military US presence in our country, as it is unacceptable," Ali said at a press conference.

He added that his party also objected to the sanctions that the US imposed on Iran last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, a move that crippled Tehran's economy.

"We are against the [US] sanctions, as it primarily harms Iranians, as we have experienced them in the '90s," he stressed, warning that Iraq might become an arena of confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Following the US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018, Tehran announced it would gradually abandon its nuclear deal obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories helped ensure Iran's interests. Earlier in November, the fourth stage of this process was implemented, part of which entailed enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.