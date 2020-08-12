UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Convoy Attacked In Taji, No Coalition Personnel Present - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

Iraqi Convoy Attacked in Taji, No Coalition Personnel Present - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A spokesperson with Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) told Sputnik that an Iraqi convoy was targeted in a small attack in the vicinity of the district of Taji on Tuesday afternoon and that no Coalition personnel were in the convoy.

"There was a small attack on a convoy in the vicinity of Taji on the afternoon of August 11. The Iraqi drivers were unharmed. These are Iraqi trucks with Iraqi drivers; no Coalition personnel are on these convoys," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US corporate media reported that Iraqi security forces sustained at least two explosions targeting convoys supplying the US-led coalition forces in Iraq in the past 24 hours.

Media reported on Monday that an explosion occurred near the Jraischan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait targeting US forces. However, the report also said that the Iraqi military denied such an incident took place.

Earlier on Tuesday, Coalition spokesperson Col. Myles Caggins III said that reports about an alleged militia attack on an Iraqi contract convoy near the border with Kuwait are false.

