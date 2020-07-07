UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Counterterrorist Expert Hashimi Shot Dead In Baghdad - Reports

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Iraqi Counterterrorist Expert Hashimi Shot Dead in Baghdad - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Prominent Iraqi historian and security expert Hisham al-Hashimi was killed by a group of unknown gunmen in Baghdad, Iraqi broadcaster Al-Sumaria reported on Monday, citing a security source.

"A group of armed people on two scooters opened fire on Hisham al-Hashimi in the Zayouna district in Baghdad's north," the source said, adding that the victim died from injuries in the hospital where he was taken after the attack.

No further details have been provided at this point.

Hashimi used to consult the Iraqi government on matters related to counterterrorism, particularly with regard to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). The expert was also a member of the Iraq Advisory Council non-governmental organization, established in 2019 to bring together pro-democracy Iraqi scientists and politicians.

