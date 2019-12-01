UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Court Sentences Army Officer To Death Over Protest Killings - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) A court in Iraq's Wasit province sentenced an army officer to death on Sunday over killings of peaceful protesters in the region's main city in fall, a judicial source told Sputnik.

"The Appeals Court of Wasit Governorate has sentenced to death an officer of the Iraqi armed forces, Kazem Malek, on charges of killing protesters," the source said.

Another officer was handed a seven-year prison term, also for killing demonstrators at a rally, according to the source.

Iraq has been gripped by two months of nationwide protests against the government, with thousands demanding its resignation, an end to corruption and economic hardships. Hundreds have been killed in clashes with armed forces.

