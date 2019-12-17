Iraqi Court Sentences Lawmaker to 6 Years in Prison for Bribery - Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Iraqi anti-corruption court sentenced a lawmaker to 6 years in prison for taking bribes, the national Integrity Commission said on Tuesday.

"The court sentences one member of the Council of Representatives to 6 years in prison under the provision of Resolution 160 (1983)," the commission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the defendant also must pay a fine of $10,000.

Informed sources confirmed to Sputnik that the convicted parliament member was Mahmoud Mulla Talal, the vice president of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement.

Iraq has been trying to recover politically and economically after the war, which was conducted against such terrorist movements as the Islamic State (banned in Russia) since 2014. The terrorist group left a huge devastation in the local infrastructure system.

Since early October, people across the nation have been protesting against the government, demanding the its dismissal, as well as economic reforms and an end to corruption. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, 400 people have died in the protests so far, and 15,000 have been injured.