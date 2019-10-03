Iraqi Defense Minister Increases Combat Readiness, Imposes Curfew Amid Protests

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Shammari has ordered on Wednesday that all military units in the country are put on high alert, and curfews have been introduced in several provinces against the backdrop of growing protests.

On Tuesday, Iraqi media reported that about 1,500 demonstrators had gathered in Baghdad's Liberation Square to protest against low living standards, unemployment and corruption in the country. Police used tear gas and hot water to disperse the protesters. According to various media reports, at least two people were killed during the Tuesday rallies. At least 15 people were injured the next day in central Baghdad as a result of crowd dispersing efforts.

"The Defense Minister ordered that all units be put on high alert, to maintain the sovereignty of the state, government facilities, all embassies and diplomatic missions, and called for restraint," the ministry's press service said in a statement on Facebook.

A curfew has been announced in the provinces of Wasit and Dhi Qar, the statement read.

According to the Alsumaria broadcaster, five people were killed during the protests, of which one was a security officer, and 50 were injured in the Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq.

Security services in Baghdad blocked three bridges connecting to the Green Zone, where a complex of government and diplomatic mission buildings are located, according to Al Mayadeen tv channel. Protesters also blocked the road leading to the capital's international airport, which continues to operate normally.

Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, in turn, convened an emergency meeting of the country's security council on the protests lasting for two days and spreading to other provinces from Baghdad.

Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms are partially down, according to media reports. Earlier, calls for protests and videos from protests were distributed online.