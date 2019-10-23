UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Defense Minister Says US Troops To Leave Iraq Within 4 Weeks - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Iraqi Defense Minister Says US Troops to Leave Iraq Within 4 Weeks - Reports

Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Hassan Ali Shammari has said that the US troops withdrawing from Syria to Iraq will leave the country within four weeks and then head either to Kuwait or to Qatar, Alsumaria broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Hassan Ali Shammari has said that the US troops withdrawing from Syria to Iraq will leave the country within four weeks and then head either to Kuwait or to Qatar, Alsumaria broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The remark was made following the minister's meeting with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who arrived in Baghdad for a surprise visit earlier in the day to discuss Iraq's role in 1,000 US troops withdrawal from Syria.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command stressed on Tuesday that the US military would not be allowed to remain in the country.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Kuwait Visit Qatar Baghdad From

Recent Stories

Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

17 minutes ago

Big firm products top worst plastic litter list: r ..

5 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issues ..

5 minutes ago

'Students advised to focus on study'

5 minutes ago

One dead, four missing in flash floods in Spain

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.