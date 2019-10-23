Iraqi Defense Minister Says US Troops to Leave Iraq Within 4 Weeks - Reports

Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Hassan Ali Shammari has said that the US troops withdrawing from Syria to Iraq will leave the country within four weeks and then head either to Kuwait or to Qatar, Alsumaria broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Hassan Ali Shammari has said that the US troops withdrawing from Syria to Iraq will leave the country within four weeks and then head either to Kuwait or to Qatar, Alsumaria broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The remark was made following the minister's meeting with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who arrived in Baghdad for a surprise visit earlier in the day to discuss Iraq's role in 1,000 US troops withdrawal from Syria.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command stressed on Tuesday that the US military would not be allowed to remain in the country.