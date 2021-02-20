UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Defense Ministry Says Army Eliminated Five Terrorists North Of Baghdad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 04:53 PM

Iraqi Defense Ministry Says Army Eliminated Five Terrorists North of Baghdad

The Iraqi military has liquidated five suicide bombers plotting attacks on civilians and security officials north of the Baghdad capital, the defense ministry said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Iraqi military has liquidated five suicide bombers plotting attacks on civilians and security officials north of the Baghdad capital, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

"Fighters of the 54 brigade of the 6th infantry division eliminated five suicide bombers in the Tarmiyah district [located 50 km (31 miles) north of Baghdad in the Saladin province]," the ministry said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The terrorists were planning to carry out attacks toward civilians and security personnel, the statement read.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts offensives against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Russia Iraq Suicide Baghdad 2017

Recent Stories

EBM Celebrates Cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai P ..

7 minutes ago

SEWA to establish meteorological station in Centra ..

10 minutes ago

PCB shares pictures of PSL 2021 trophy

24 minutes ago

Russian Doctors Successfully Treat 100-Year-Old CO ..

2 minutes ago

72,882 FLHCWs vaccinated so far, GAVI 5.6 mln dose ..

2 minutes ago

Fate of Iran Nuclear Deal Depends on Diplomatic De ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.