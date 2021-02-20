Iraqi Defense Ministry Says Army Eliminated Five Terrorists North of Baghdad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Iraqi military has liquidated five suicide bombers plotting attacks on civilians and security officials north of the Baghdad capital, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

"Fighters of the 54 brigade of the 6th infantry division eliminated five suicide bombers in the Tarmiyah district [located 50 km (31 miles) north of Baghdad in the Saladin province]," the ministry said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The terrorists were planning to carry out attacks toward civilians and security personnel, the statement read.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), but the army, with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units, still conducts offensives against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.