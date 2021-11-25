Iraqi Diplomat Says No Return Flight From Minsk Planned on November 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Iraqi authorities did not set another return flight from Minsk on November 25, Iraq's consul in Russia, Majid al-Kilani, said on Thursday.

"No, no, this is not true, but people, since the last return flight took place on Thursday (November 18), believed that the next flight will take place on Thursday (November 25) .

.. The Iraqi government did not announce the date of the flight, and we spare no efforts to organize flights," al-Kilani told Sputnik.