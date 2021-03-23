Iraqi Electoral Body Cancels Snap Legislative Elections Voting for Citizens Based Abroad

Iraq's electoral commission on Tuesday called off the vote for the country's citizens living abroad in October's snap legislative elections citing multiple issues faced by the authority, including those related to financial, health and legal procedures

In December 2019, the Iraqi parliament approved a new electoral law after demonstrators called for major political changes since anti-government protests broke out earlier that year. The law was eventually passed by President Barham Salih in November 2020 and provides, in particular, for biometric voter registration. The early parliamentary elections in Iraq are scheduled for October 10 this year following the last legislative vote that took place in May 2018.

"At an extraordinary meeting on March 22, the electoral commission council decided not to hold the parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for October 10, 2021, among citizens living abroad," the commission said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The commission elaborated that it had faced a number of technical, financial, legal and health-related difficulties during the vote preparation, and the main obstacle was biometric voter registration, as it requires at least 160 days "in ideal conditions," while, in fact, there are just 40 days left for the procedure.

Along with that, the Iraqi foreign ministry declined to register electors and conduct voting at the country's embassies and consulates abroad, considering it impossible in current conditions. In addition, such a thing as the need to coordinate financing and security processes with foreign states will also inevitably drag out the electoral process.

With the voting process abroad beyond Iraqi court's jurisdiction, any possible breaches will have to go under consideration of international judicial authorities, the commission added. Among other things, the commission will not be capable of ensuring the presence of its employees during the vote process abroad without putting their lives at risk because of the ongoing pandemic.

The decision came after a series of consultations with the government, primarily with the foreign ministry, given that the election date "is final and should remain unchanged."