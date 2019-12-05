UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Elite Force Conducts First Partnered Mission With US-Led Coalition - OIR Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) An elite Iraqi Defense Ministry force has conducted its first partnered mission with the US-led coalition in the country, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement on Wednesday.

"1st Qwat al-Khasah Special Mission Company (QK SMC), an elite Iraqi Ministry of Defense force, conducted its first partnered mission with Coalition Special Operation Forces in Tarmiyah, Iraq, Nov. 23, 2019. The QK SMC led a partnered clearance operation targeted two Daesh bed down locations to deny the terrorist group safe haven," the statement said.

The operation involved a small arms enemy engagement, but no coalition forces were injured, it added.

Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesperson Yahya Rasool said the elite force provides Iraq with more capabilities to battle the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia).

