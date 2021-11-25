Iraqi Evacuation Plane Did Not Arrive in Minsk - Belarusian Security Council

An Iraqi evacuation plane did not arrive in Minsk on Thursday but over 200 migrants are awaiting departure at the airport of the Belarusian capital, Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) An Iraqi evacuation plane did not arrive in Minsk on Thursday but over 200 migrants are awaiting departure at the airport of the Belarusian capital, Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said.

"According to our information, today there should have been an evacuation flight from Iraq to return these refugees who wished to return home. The flight for some reason did not take place today. About 200 migrants are at the airport awaiting this flight," Volfovich said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.