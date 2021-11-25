UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Evacuation Plane Did Not Arrive In Minsk - Belarusian Security Council

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:03 PM

Iraqi Evacuation Plane Did Not Arrive in Minsk - Belarusian Security Council

An Iraqi evacuation plane did not arrive in Minsk on Thursday but over 200 migrants are awaiting departure at the airport of the Belarusian capital, Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) An Iraqi evacuation plane did not arrive in Minsk on Thursday but over 200 migrants are awaiting departure at the airport of the Belarusian capital, Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said.

"According to our information, today there should have been an evacuation flight from Iraq to return these refugees who wished to return home. The flight for some reason did not take place today. About 200 migrants are at the airport awaiting this flight," Volfovich said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Iraq Minsk From Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive ..

UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive unit project for women

5 minutes ago
 What is profit margin for dealers on per litre pet ..

What is profit margin for dealers on per litre petrol and diesel?

7 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 711 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more death ..

Mongolia logs 711 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates uplift projects in ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates uplift projects in Batagram

2 minutes ago
 Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advanc ..

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advance healthcare services

20 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility f ..

Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility for end-of-year holiday peak

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.