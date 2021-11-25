UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Flight From Minsk Canceled After EU Did Not Fulfill Agreement With Airline - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) An Iraqi return flight from the Minsk airport to Baghdad was canceled on Thursday because the European Union did not fulfill an agreement with the company, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Airways said that the flight was postponed at the request of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The airline also said that they plan to conduct four flights from Minsk to Baghdad on Thursday and Friday.

