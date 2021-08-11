Iraqi FM assures new visa facilitation policy for Pakistani pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein on Wednesday assured Pakistan of introducing a new visa policy for Pakistani pilgrims aimed at facilitating their visits to the holy sites in Iraq.

In a joint press stakeout here along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the visiting Iraqi foreign minister said every possible facilitation would be extended to Pakistanis visiting holy places in Karbala and Najaf.

The two foreign ministers, who earlier led delegation-level talks, focused on bilateral and regional consultations on trade, energy, religious tourism, defence cooperation, human resource, employment and consular matters.

FM Dr Fuad Hussein said he would discuss with the Iraqi interior minister to "make it easier for Pakistani pilgrims to visit Iraq", adding that promoting people-to-people level contacts was in the interest of both countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi mentioned that the issue of smooth issuance of visas for Pakistani pilgrims to Iraq, especially during Muharram, was taken up.

On the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, a pilgrims management policy was under consideration. Also, plans are underway to set up a Pakistan House at Karbala and a medical centre to facilitate the pilgrims.

