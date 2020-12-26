UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Forces Detain 4 Suspects Plotting Series Of Terror Attacks On New Year Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Iraqi Forces Detain 4 Suspects Plotting Series of Terror Attacks on New Year Holidays

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Iraqi national security forces said on Saturday they had detained four people suspected of plotting a series of terrorist attacks on New Year holidays in Baghdad.

"As a result of effective work, the national security service in the provinces of Saladin and Diyala managed to expose the terrorist cell and detain four of its participants, including one suicide bomber who was going to blow himself up during the New Year holidays in Baghdad," the statement read.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) at the end of 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

