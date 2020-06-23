Iraqi intelligence services officers have detained seven members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern province of Nineveh, the national INA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the Iraqi Interior Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Iraqi intelligence services officers have detained seven members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern province of Nineveh, the national INA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

According to the news agency, the detainees admitted that they were members of criminal groups and participated in a number of terrorist attacks against security officers, as well as engaged in illegal transportation of people.

In late 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.