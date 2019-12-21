Iraqi Forces Detain Islamic State-Affiliated Terrorist - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Iraqi forces have arrested a man affiliated with the Islamic State (banned in Russia) believed to be involved in terrorist activities in Anbar Province, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTS-OIR) said in a release on Friday.

"Dec. 19, 2019, Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, partnered with the Coalition, detained Nasir Qahtan Al-Ubayd, a Daesh [Islamic State] affiliate responsible for terrorist activities in Anbar Province, Iraq," the release said.

CJTS-OIR said the arrest warrant was issued after the Iraqi authorities identified Al-Ubayd as the leader of the Jaysh Al Kifah extremist group.

"Significant items recovered from the Al-Ubayd residence were: Military uniforms with body armor, weapons and magazines, multiple cell phones, and computer equipment.

The detention is expected to degrade future attacks," the release said.

The international coalition against the Islamic State was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the Islamic State terrorists.

When Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017, the coalition remained in country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.