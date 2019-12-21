UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Forces Detain Islamic State-Affiliated Terrorist - Joint Task Force

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Iraqi Forces Detain Islamic State-Affiliated Terrorist - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Iraqi forces have arrested a man affiliated with the Islamic State (banned in Russia) believed to be involved in terrorist activities in Anbar Province, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTS-OIR) said in a release on Friday.

"Dec. 19, 2019, Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, partnered with the Coalition, detained Nasir Qahtan Al-Ubayd, a Daesh [Islamic State] affiliate responsible for terrorist activities in Anbar Province, Iraq," the release said.

CJTS-OIR said the arrest warrant was issued after the Iraqi authorities identified Al-Ubayd as the leader of the Jaysh Al Kifah extremist group.

"Significant items recovered from the Al-Ubayd residence were: Military uniforms with body armor, weapons and magazines, multiple cell phones, and computer equipment.

The detention is expected to degrade future attacks," the release said.

The international coalition against the Islamic State was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the Islamic State terrorists.

When Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017, the coalition remained in country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq Man Nasir 2017 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

2 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

2 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

2 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

2 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.