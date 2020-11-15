UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Forces Eliminate 15-Member Terrorist Cell In Nineveh Province - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Iraqi Forces Eliminate 15-Member Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The Iraqi security forces have neutralized a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern Nineveh province, Iraq's INA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the National Security Department.

According to the statement, the security department units have carried out operations in various parts of Nineveh and detained the militants of the sleeper cell, who reportedly confessed to planning terror attacks. Their cases were referred to the relevant judicial authorities.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

More Stories From World

