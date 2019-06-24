UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Forces Kill 14 IS Members In Country's North In Special Operation - Security Service

Muhammad Irfan 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:09 PM

Iraqi Forces Kill 14 IS Members in Country's North in Special Operation - Security Service

A total of 14 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have been killed in northern Iraq as a result of a special operation carried out by Iraqi anti-terrorist forces with the support from the international coalition, the Iraqi security service said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A total of 14 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have been killed in northern Iraq as a result of a special operation carried out by Iraqi anti-terrorist forces with the support from the international coalition, the Iraqi security service said on Monday.

"As a result of a special operation aimed at preventing IS terrorist groups from fleeing and through the coordination with the international coalition, anti-terrorist forces have killed 14 terrorist to the south of Kirkuk [located in country's north]," the security service posted on Facebook.

IS militants captured vast territories in Iraq back in 2014. Three years later Iraqi authorities announced that the terrorist group had been driven out of the country and that the military would continue to carry out counterterrorist operations against IS cells.

The international coalition against the Islamic State was formed in 2014 as well. The coalition is involved in military operations against the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

