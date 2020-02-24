UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Forces Kill 3 Terrorists With Close Ties To IS Leader - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

Iraqi Forces Kill 3 Terrorists With Close Ties to IS Leader - Statement

Iraqi forces have killed three terrorists who have close ties to the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and detained seven other militants during a special operation in Kirkuk province, the Iraqi Special Operation Forces said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Iraqi forces have killed three terrorists who have close ties to the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and detained seven other militants during a special operation in Kirkuk province, the Iraqi Special Operation Forces said on Monday.

"Heroes of a special operations unit supported by combat aircraft of the international coalition held an airborne operation and killed three terrorists close to the IS leader, while seven other terrorists were detained," the statement published on Twitter said.

In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over the Islamic State after fighting it for over three years. Nevertheless, the international coalition against the terrorist group, which was established in 2014, remained in the country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting victory over the terrorist group.

Despite these efforts, however, terrorists continue to conduct raids and attacks across the country.

