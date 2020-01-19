UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Forces Say Detain One Of Leaders Of Islamic State In Al-Fallujah

Iraqi Forces Say Detain One of Leaders of Islamic State in Al-Fallujah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) have detained one of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the city of Al-Fallujah, Anbar province, the ISOF said.

According to the statement published on Twitter, the detained IS commander was in charge of IS internal security in the city.

In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over the Islamic State after fighting it for over three years. Nevertheless, the international coalition against the terrorist group, which was established in 2014, remained in the country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting victory over the terrorist group.

Despite these efforts, however, terrorists continue to conduct raids and attacks across the country.

