CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Iraqi authorities have detained several individuals, who have been involved in regular missile attacks targeting Baghdad International Airport and the so-called green zone, a spokesman of the Joint Operations Command said on Thursday.

"Iraqi Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi confirmed that a few people have been arrested over their links to terrorist strikes on diplomatic missions and Baghdad International Airport," Tahsin al-Khafaji told the state-run INA news agency.

Important data on the attacks, which was received during the questioning of the detainees, would be released soon, Al-Khafaji noted.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that his country was committed to defending foreign embassies and diplomatic missions amid the constant strikes and considered them to be an attempt to undermine the stability and relations of Iraq with its regional and international partners.

Al-Kadhimi has previously stated that a number of countries, primarily the United States, wanted to close their diplomatic missions in the Iraqi capital if rocket attacks on the "green zone" � a location that hosts multiple government buildings and embassies � continued. Western diplomats said that such plans were not related to their ties with Baghdad but came due to security concerns, according to the prime minister.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in turn, has also urged Washington to review its decision to close the mission and held consultations with Arab and European ambassadors on the matter, describing consequences of potential mission shutdown as "danger."