Iraqi Forces Shoot Down Two Drones Targeting Air Base Hosting US Troops - Coalition

Iraqi forces on Tuesday shot down two explosives-laden drones targeting an air base in Western Iraq that houses US troops in the second such attack in 24 hours, the US-led coalition said

"Two drones approaching Ain al-Asad Air Base were shot down outside the base's vicinity without casualties early this morning," the coalition said via Twitter, citing the Security Media Cell of Iraq.

The latest attack comes on the heels a similar incident on Monday, when the Iraqi air defense system shot down two explosives-laded drones over the diplomatic zone at the Baghdad airport.

An Iraqi security source who provided Sputnik with several photos of the wreckage of Monday's attack that showed the drones bearing the inscription "Revenge for Soleimani.

"

Monday marked the second anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

On December 22, 2021, Iraq's Joint Operations Command confirmed the withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq except for military advisers. A group of advisers of the international coalition arrived in Iraq on December 30, according to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

