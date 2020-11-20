UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Forces With Help Of US-Led Coalition Kill 16 IS Militants In Kirkuk Province

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Iraq's counter-terrorism services, with the support of the US-led International Coalition, have managed to eliminate 16 terrorists having links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern province of Kirkuk, commander-in-chief spokesperson Yehia Rasool said on Friday.

"Units of the anti-terrorist services have carried out a major operation in the Kirkuk province from Thursday night until Friday morning against the remnants of the IS terrorist gangs. As a result, 16 terrorists ... were killed, including a number of them in the result of a direct confrontation and others - by international coalition aircraft, while they [militants] were trying to escape," Rasool tweeted.

While cleaning the militants' hideouts, the forces have discovered "important documents," including passports, light and medium weapons, as well as local and foreign currencies.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over the Islamic State, but the army, with the support of the coalition and militia units, still conducts operations against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

