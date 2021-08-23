UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Foreign Minister Arrives In Moscow On Monday - Ministry Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Iraqi Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow on Monday - Ministry Spokesman

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will arrive in the Russian capital of Moscow on a working visit later on Monday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Sahaf, told Sputnik.

"The minister will arrive in Moscow on Monday to participate in meetings of the join Iraqi-Russian commission," Sahaf said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special e ..

Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special era: UAE Ambassador to China

40 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

40 minutes ago
 Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business ..

Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business deals

55 minutes ago
 Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after lau ..

Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

1 hour ago
 The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equ ..

The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equipped with the latest technolo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.