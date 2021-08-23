Iraqi Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow on Monday - Ministry Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will arrive in the Russian capital of Moscow on a working visit later on Monday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Sahaf, told Sputnik.

"The minister will arrive in Moscow on Monday to participate in meetings of the join Iraqi-Russian commission," Sahaf said.