BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Monday that he discussed the promotion of bilateral defense and energy cooperation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Baghdad for the first time in five years amid ongoing anti-government protests. He is expected to continue on to Erbil, the capital or Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region, to meet with local leadership.

"We exchanged opinions on perspectives of increasing Iraq-Russia trade and activating investment projects in the fields of defense and energy," Alhakim said after the talks.

The Iraqi foreign minister also said the two sides discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as investment opportunities for Russian companies already working in Iraq, particularly in infrastructure.

Lavrov, meanwhile, said Russia was satisfied with the formation of the Iraqi government, which was stalled for some time, as well as with Baghdad's improved relations with Erbil the two sides have been engaged in constructive dialogue recently.

"[Russia] is satisfied that the processes involving the formation of Iraq's legislative and executive government bodies have been completed, as well as the election of regional leadership in the autonomous Kurdistan Region," Lavrov said, adding that Moscow hoped the improving Baghdad-Erbil relations would contribute to Iraq's social and economic development overall.

Lavrov also said that Moscow and Baghdad's positions on Syria were the same and that both sides agreed that it was necessary to launch political processes in the country in accordance to the recently formed Constitutional Committee, which will convene for the first time on October 30 in Geneva.

"[Iraq and Russia's] position on Syria is the same we must eradicate terrorist groups, create conditions for the return of refugees and migrants and launch a unified political process within the framework of the newly-formed Constitutional Committee," Lavrov said.

Finally, Lavrov said that Iraq and Russia shared a similar position on the steps needed to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf after the situation there worsened over recent months.

"We have a common view of how to achieve the de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf. We and our Iraqi friends believe that it should be done in such a way that all sides are united in their efforts and not split over various schemes," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that he and his colleague discussed concrete goals with regard to strengthening counterterrorism efforts through various existing channels, including the Russia-Syria-Iran-Iraq intelligence-sharing coalition.

Currently, Iraq is embroiled in anti-government protests, which have been ongoing since Tuesday. The country's Interior Ministry has estimated that a total of 104 people have been killed in the protests. On Monday, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi ordered that an investigation be launched into military officers suspected of using excessive force in the protests.