UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Foreign Minister Discusses Energy, Defense Cooperation With Russia's Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Iraqi Foreign Minister Discusses Energy, Defense Cooperation With Russia's Lavrov

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Monday that he discussed the promotion of bilateral defense and energy cooperation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Monday that he discussed the promotion of bilateral defense and energy cooperation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Baghdad for the first time in five years amid ongoing anti-government protests. He is expected to continue on to Erbil, the capital or Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region, to meet with local leadership.

"We exchanged opinions on perspectives of increasing Iraq-Russia trade and activating investment projects in the fields of defense and energy," Alhakim said after the talks.

The Iraqi foreign minister also said the two sides discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as investment opportunities for Russian companies already working in Iraq, particularly in infrastructure.

Lavrov, meanwhile, said Russia was satisfied with the formation of the Iraqi government, which was stalled for some time, as well as with Baghdad's improved relations with Erbil the two sides have been engaged in constructive dialogue recently.

"[Russia] is satisfied that the processes involving the formation of Iraq's legislative and executive government bodies have been completed, as well as the election of regional leadership in the autonomous Kurdistan Region," Lavrov said, adding that Moscow hoped the improving Baghdad-Erbil relations would contribute to Iraq's social and economic development overall.

Lavrov also said that Moscow and Baghdad's positions on Syria were the same and that both sides agreed that it was necessary to launch political processes in the country in accordance to the recently formed Constitutional Committee, which will convene for the first time on October 30 in Geneva.

"[Iraq and Russia's] position on Syria is the same we must eradicate terrorist groups, create conditions for the return of refugees and migrants and launch a unified political process within the framework of the newly-formed Constitutional Committee," Lavrov said.

Finally, Lavrov said that Iraq and Russia shared a similar position on the steps needed to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf after the situation there worsened over recent months.

"We have a common view of how to achieve the de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf. We and our Iraqi friends believe that it should be done in such a way that all sides are united in their efforts and not split over various schemes," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that he and his colleague discussed concrete goals with regard to strengthening counterterrorism efforts through various existing channels, including the Russia-Syria-Iran-Iraq intelligence-sharing coalition.

Currently, Iraq is embroiled in anti-government protests, which have been ongoing since Tuesday. The country's Interior Ministry has estimated that a total of 104 people have been killed in the protests. On Monday, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi ordered that an investigation be launched into military officers suspected of using excessive force in the protests.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Prime Minister Interior Ministry Syria Moscow Russia Iraq Split Baghdad Geneva Same October All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Future star Haider Ali aims to maintain upward mov ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Decrees on new appointmen ..

10 minutes ago

Compression of demand will not help achieve Rs5500 ..

14 minutes ago

Private ambulance owners making money

2 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of two including Nati ..

15 minutes ago

Nationalist Politics Threatens UN Effort to End 'S ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.