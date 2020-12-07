Iraqi Foreign Minister Discusses Syrian Crisis Settlement With US Envoy - Baghdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called for an end to the hostilities in Syria for the sake of regional security during his meeting with US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn on Monday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"The two sides discussed the role of regional and international players in the Syrian crisis and Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized that the continuation of fighting and battles in Syria affects negatively the security situation in neighboring countries therefore; the interest of Iraq and other neighboring countries requires an end to the Syrian crisis," the press release read.

Hussein and Rayburn have discussed ways to "reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis," with the Iraqi minister asserting Baghdad's interest in "creating a safe environment for the return of the displaced to their areas of residence," as stated in the press release.

Hussein was also quoted to have expressed his "appreciation for all the peaceful efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the Syrian people."

Syria has been mired in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces led by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. With assistance from Russia, the Syrian government troops have regained most of the country's territory formally controlled by the rebels.

The war has devastated the country, forcing millions of Syrians to flee and seek refuge abroad, predominantly in neighboring Arab countries. The migrants fleeing war aggravated humanitarian problems in those countries, making urgent the issue of repatriating the refugees to Syria.