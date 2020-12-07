UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Foreign Minister Discusses Syrian Crisis Settlement With US Envoy - Baghdad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Iraqi Foreign Minister Discusses Syrian Crisis Settlement With US Envoy - Baghdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has called for an end to the hostilities in Syria for the sake of regional security during his meeting with US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn on Monday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"The two sides discussed the role of regional and international players in the Syrian crisis and Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized that the continuation of fighting and battles in Syria affects negatively the security situation in neighboring countries therefore; the interest of Iraq and other neighboring countries requires an end to the Syrian crisis," the press release read.

Hussein and Rayburn have discussed ways to "reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis," with the Iraqi minister asserting Baghdad's interest in "creating a safe environment for the return of the displaced to their areas of residence," as stated in the press release.

Hussein was also quoted to have expressed his "appreciation for all the peaceful efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the Syrian people."

Syria has been mired in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces led by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. With assistance from Russia, the Syrian government troops have regained most of the country's territory formally controlled by the rebels.

The war has devastated the country, forcing millions of Syrians to flee and seek refuge abroad, predominantly in neighboring Arab countries. The migrants fleeing war aggravated humanitarian problems in those countries, making urgent the issue of repatriating the refugees to Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq Baghdad All From Government Refugee Million Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.