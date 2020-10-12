(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi have discussed the agenda of the upcoming trilateral summit with Jordan, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

Hussein arrived in Cairo for an official three-day visit this past Sunday. The Iraqi foreign minister is expected to meet with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday. The Iraqi delegation will also meet with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

"Foreign Minister Mr. Fuad Hussein met with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and discusses with him bilateral relations and ways to advance them to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples. Minister Fuad Hussein also discussed the issue of the next summit at the level of leaders scheduled to be held in the first quarter of next year, and presented the most important topics of the tripartite summit at the ministerial level to be held tomorrow in Cairo," the press release read.

According to the press release, Hussein also conveyed "Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi's message to President Sisi," with no further details on the matter provided.

The upcoming Iraq-Egypt-Jordan ministerial meeting on Tuesday is expected to discuss the implementation of agreements reached during the previous top-level trilateral summit, which was held in the Jordanian capital of Amman on August 25.

The Amman summit was the third one held in such a format. Egypt's Sisi, Iraq's Kadhimi and Jordanian King Abdullah II agreed during it to boost the cooperation in economic, political, energy and security affairs amid the coronavirus-related shocks.