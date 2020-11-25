UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein's 2-Day Visit To Moscow Starts On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday will start his two-day visit to the Russian capital for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The ministers are set to discuss pressing issues on the regional and the global agenda, with a focus on the situation in Syria, the middle Eastern crisis settlement, the situation in the Persian Gulf and Yemen. A special focus will be made on boosting joint effort against international terrorism.

Apart from Lavrov, Hussein will also meet with Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as well as senior upper and lower chamber lawmakers to discuss the oil sector and trade cooperation.

During the visit, the sides are expected to approve high-priority steps for the facilitation of bilateral business cooperation, which will include leveraging the potential of the Russia-Iraq Commission On Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

This will be Hussein's first visit to the Russian capital in the capacity of the foreign minister. Hussein will lead an Iraqi delegation that also includes representatives of the ministries of oil and trade, as well as the parliament committee on foreign relations.

