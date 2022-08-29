Iraqi Foreign Minister Meets With Iranian Counterpart in Tehran - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein arrived on Monday in Tehran, where he spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iranian media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Rudaw broadcaster said, citing Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf, that the ministers would discuss bilateral Iranian-Iraqi relations, the situation at the regional level, the Iranian-Gulf relations, and the developments in the Iranian nuclear deal negotiations.

Hussein held talks with Amirabdollahian in the afternoon on his arrival to the Iranian capital, YJC news agency said.

Hussein's visit came months after his previous trip to the neighboring country took place in April.

Iran and Iraq share close ties and have recently strengthened their partnership in a number of areas. In June, Baghdad and Tehran struck a deal aimed at boosting tourism cooperation between the two countries and in August, Iranian and Iraqi supreme audit courts signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.